Nancy Ann Pikkarainen BUCKLEY, Ill. — Nancy Ann Pikkarainen, 62, of Buckley, Ill., passed away at 7:43 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary ER, Urbana. There will be no services at this time. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, Il., is assisting the family with arrangements. Nancy was born Aug. 28, 1957, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of George L. and Charlotte E. Garrow Pikkarainen. She is survived by her longtime partner and caregiver, Daniel Hoke, of Buckley, Il.,mother, Charlotte Pikkarainen, of Fair Haven, Vermont; two sons Matthew Crandall, of Voorhees, New Jersey, Christopher Crandall, of Rantoul, Il.; three grandchildren Blake, Jacob and Averiona; and one sister, Dorothy (Bill) Brothers, of Fair Haven, Vermont. She was preceded in death by her father and two sisters Karen S. King and Gale P. Lewis. Nancy worked in distribution at the News Gazette for many years. She enjoyed knitting, fishing and helping people. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.
