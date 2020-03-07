Nancy (Armstrong) Underwood NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Nancy (Armstrong) Underwood, 81, of North Springfield passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2020, with loved ones by her side. Nancy was best known and loved for her many years of service at Bryant Credit Union in Springfield where she retired as their branch manager. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking, gardening, knitting, outings with her Red Hat Society friends and most of all, spoiling her miniature schnauzers, Chelsea, Sadie and Lexi. Nothing brought her greater joy than the role of Grandma. Baking chocolate chip cookies, sledding, Christmas mornings, Easter egg hunts, and just watching them grow were the highlights of her devoted, giving life. Daughter of Harold and Irene Armstrong of Mount Holly, Vermont, and beloved wife of the late Carroll J. Underwood, she leaves behind her daughter, Janine Blake and husband Gary of Brownsville, Vermont; son Keith Underwood and wife Lisa of Glastonbury, Connecticut, and their children, Kacie and Ryan. Nancy also leaves her sister, Ruth Louras and family of Rutland, Vermont; sister, Mae Davis and family of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; and brother, Edward Armstrong and family of Enfield, New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Armstrong of Florida. She was adored by many wonderful friends, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, P.O. Box 702, Brownsville, VT 05037. Due to current public health concerns, the details of her burial and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed and shared in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.
