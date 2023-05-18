Nancy Buchheim Beauchamp RUTLAND — Nancy Buchheim Beauchamp passed away on May 10th, 2023 at the Meadows at East Mountain. She was born December 27th, 1932 in Boston, Massachusetts, to Mary (Oliver) and Hermann Buchheim. She moved to Rutland at a young age as her father had a sales job with the Rutland Railroad for many years. She attended Lincoln School and Rutland High School. While in high school, she was the editor of the Red & White, and was a lifeguard at the City pool on North Main Street. She graduated from Rutland High in 1950, and was her class Valedictorian. She attended UVM as an English major and was a member of the PI BETA PHI Sorority. She graduated in 1954 with PHI BETA KAPPA honors. Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Bob Beauchamp, on June 19th, 1955. After a couple of years at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina while Bob served in the Navy, they moved back to Rutland, where Bob started his 60+ years at Beauchamp & O'Rourke Pharmacy and Nancy raised their two children. As an English major and French minor in college, Nancy worked for many years in the Rutland City School System as a substitute teacher. She was also a lifelong skier, and taught skiing at Killington Ski Resort in the Junior Program and the Ski School for 20+ years. Nancy also loved playing tennis and gardening and did both her whole life. She was a long-time member of the Rutland Garden Club, and a past president. Nancy's greatest passion was traveling, and she traveled the world. In the 60's and 70's, Nancy and Bob traveled to Europe many times and skied their hearts out. Sightseeing tours in France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Scotland, Ireland, Spain, Morocco, Yugoslavia, and the list goes on. In later years they enjoyed river cruises on the Danube, Rhine and Volga as part of Viking Cruises. Nancy enjoyed life and had a group of friends to share it with. Nancy is survived by her children, Lauren (George Lautenschlager) and Barry (Tammy), and her grandchildren, Derek Lautenschlager, Devon Lautenschlager, Travis Beauchamp, Kayla Beauchamp, Christy Beauchamp and Brianna Beauchamp. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Wagner (Peter), and many nieces and nephews. Her family has heartfelt thanks to the Staff at the Meadows Special Care Unit and all who work there and support their efforts. The Nurses, LNA's Housekeepers, Kitchen Staff and Administrators treated Nancy like family and provided compassionate and excellent care in her time thee. We thank you. At Nancy's request, there will be no services. Any donations in her memory may be made to the Rutland Free Library.
