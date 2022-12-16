Nancy Burrell WEST RUTLAND — Nancy Burrell, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the age of 79. Nancy was born on April 20, 1943 in Montpelier VT. She was raised in Bethel VT, where she graduated from Whitcomb High School in 1961 and lived the majority of her life in West Rutland, VT. Nancy attended Champlain College and The College of St. Joseph In Vermont earning two business degrees. She went on to own multiple successful businesses. She spent many years as a home care provider, but always said her greatest success was her children. She had a passion for Floral Design, Painting, Sewing and Music, loved watching the birds through her kitchen window, visiting her beloved Wells Beach in Maine, and meeting as often as she could in later years with her friends from high school. Nancy always had room for “one more” be it at the dinner table, her home, or her heart. She is predeceased by her parents, Richard and Winnifred Burrell of Bethel VT, and her wife Ora Turner. Nancy is survived by her son and his wife, Michael and Elizabeth Amsden, her daughter and husband FranCaine Amsden and Jose Colon; three adopted children, Zane, Lily, and Isabella Turner-Burrell; her grandsons, Nicholas, Travis and Joaquin; her sister, Sandra Ford of Florida; many cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Fair Haven on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Contributions can be made to Vermont Visiting Nurses and Hospice. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
