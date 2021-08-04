Nancy C. Hansen RUTLAND — Nancy C. Hansen, 87, of Rutland died Sunday evening, Aug. 1, 2021, at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on June 29, 1934, in Manhattan, New York, the daughter of Kenneth and Marguerite (McGowan) Fletcher. Mrs. Hansen graduated from high school in Miami Springs, Florida, and relocated to Massachusetts in 1955 then to Vermont in 1962. She owned and operated Taylor for Flowers in Brattleboro for several years and had been employed at the Brattleboro Savings and Loan. Nancy was a longtime member of the Ladies of the Shrine Nile Court and Airoc Court. She enjoyed ceramics, knitting, sewing, crocheting and was an avid reader. Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Christian Hansen Jr., of Rutland; two daughters, Susan Densmore (Graydon) of Ticonderoga, New York; and Cindy Bennice (Louis) of Ballston Spa, New York; a son, Mark Hansen (Diane) of Ft. McCoy, Fl,orida; a sister, Janet Haflett (John) of Bradenton, Florida; grandchildren, Kristin Frechette, Katherine Shmulsky (Alexander), Sara McCarthy (Edward) Kevin Densmore, Christina Hansen, Great grandchildren Vivienne Shmulsky, Henry McCarthy, Theodore Shmulsky, Olivia McCarthy, Thomas Shmulsky, and Nellie McCarthy; brother-in-law Richard Hansen (Eleanor), of Marco Island, Florida; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Edward Fletcher. Friends may call on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Aldous Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701 https://www.vermontvisitingnurses.org/ or to the Shriners Hospital for Children c/o Cairo Shrine, 51 Washington St, Rutland, VT 05701.
