Nancy C. Hansen RUTLAND — The funeral service for Nancy C. Hansen, 87 of Rutland who died Sunday evening August 1, 2021, at her residence following a brief illness was held 2pm Thursday at the Aldous Funeral Home. The Rev. Sarah Ginolfi Pastor of the Trinity Episcopal Church officiated. The reader was Cindy Bennice. Burial followed in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Bearers wee Bill Bellefeuille, Bruce Williams, Tom Ettori, and Dean Lawrence. Memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR)7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701 https://www.vermontvisitingnurses.org/ or to the Shriners Hospital for Children C/O Cairo Shrine, 51 Washington St, Rutland, VT 05701.
