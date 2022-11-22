Nancy Chase RUTLAND — Nancy Chase, 69, passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at UVM Medical Center after a long illness surrounded by her family. She was born in Rutland, July 10, 1953, the daughter of Howard and Thelma (Miltimore) Gould. Nancy was a 1971 graduate of Rutland High School and a graduate of Rutland Business College in 1972. She later attended classes at Johnson State College. Nancy was a Medical Transcriptionist at Rutland Regional Medical Center for 40 years, starting in Medical Records and later at Vermont Orthopedic Clinic. She also worked privately doing transcription for many area medical practices. Nancy retired from transcription in 2007 and began working at various offices, including Green Mountain Cardiology, Rutland Heart Centers, RRMC’s Sleep and Kidney, Pulmonary and ID Department. She retired in 2019. Nancy will be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor, strong family and religious values and her love of animals. Surviving are her husband, Jack Chase of Rutland, whom she married in December 1995; a son, Michael (Mary) Bizon of NY; a daughter, Angela (Adam) Bizon of Rutland; 2 stepsons, Benjamin Chase, US Air Force and Oliver (Uliana) Chase of TX; 6 grandchildren, Chelsea, James, Kristen, Michael, Matthew and Nina; a sister Lucille (Richard) White of Rutland; a sister in-law, Dottie Gould of AZ; 2 brothers, Darrell (Barb) Chase, Glen Chase; a sister Kim (Norman) Houle all of NH; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, George Gould and Howard “Gary” Gould; a sister, Kathleen “Gloria” Trinci; brother-in-law, Gary Chase; granddaughter, Emma Bizon in 2000. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022 at Wallingford Congregational Church. Burial will follow in Danby Scottsville Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service at the Rutland Moose Lodge. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 pm on Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 in the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd. Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
