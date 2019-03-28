Nancy Deuel BOMOSEEN — Nancy Deuel, of Bomoseen, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her family home in Rutland. We take some small measure of comfort in having been by her side just as she had always been by ours. Nancy was born in Rutland on Nov. 20, 1946, daughter of Nicholas and Mafalda (Abatiello) Mangieri. She was the second of seven sisters who now feel profoundly diminished to have lost her. We loved and admired her fiercely determined nature and certainly, her sense of style. Nancy could look dressed to the nines even in a pair of jeans. As our fashion consultant and dresser for weddings and fancy occasions, she’d herd us into dressing rooms with a store’s worth of outfits and not let us come out until we were made to look presentable. Nancy’s sense of artistry and design were not limited to fashion. Her flower arrangements were stunning and her basic deck was an oasis of color and calm. We always felt her love and generosity; no gift was ever bought more thoughtfully or wrapped more lovingly than when Nancy gave it. She was a 1964 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy and received a BS degree in Education from Castleton State College. Nancy was a dedicated and hard working teacher at Montpelier High School, Mount St. Joseph, Rutland High School and the Stafford Technical Center. She was a good colleague and best friend who would always listen and never betray a confidence. Nancy was predeceased by her longtime, loving partner, Robert J. “Bob” Parento. We are grateful for his presence in her life and ours. She was also predeceased by her father, Nicholas Mangieri. Surviving Nancy are her precious mother, Mafalda Mangieri; her six sisters Diane (Tom) Perry, of Colchester, Cindy (Dave) Sprague, of Hoosick Falls, NY, Dale Gray and Jeannie Mangieri, of Rutland, Mary Mangieri (John Eckert), of Venice, FL, and Michelle Motley (Kenny), of New Smyrna Beach, FL. She is also survived by her Parento family Robbie, Steven, David, Beth, Leah and their families. Nancy will be missed and always remembered by her beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the ARC Rutland, the Rutland Mission or the Vermont Food Bank.
