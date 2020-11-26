Nancy E. D. Plumley 1950 - 2020 BURLINGTON — "There will come a day when we must part ways, my dear," she said with faith and love in her eyes. "When that day comes, know this is not a goodbye, but a see-you-later in our heavenly father's house. I know that my brain does not want to work and one day it will fail, but know my love for you will always be deep within me. Don't ever doubt this, yet remember me in peace." Nancy Eaton Davis Plumley, 70, of Burlington and formerly Rutland, Vermont, passed peacefully on Oct. 23, 2020, with family and friends by her side at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington. She was born on April 8, 1950, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Charles Arthur Plumley and Barbara Davis Plumley. Nancy enjoyed quilting, sail boating, vacationing with family and friends at the "Lake House" in Ludlow, Vermont, and spending time with her family. As an ambassador in her church and community, she devoted much of her time teaching inner city kids of Burlington, earning her many education awards for her dedicated services. She was a firm believer in you get what you give; that everyone has value. Nancy attended Graham Jr. College in Boston, Massachusetts, and Castleton State College, setting the stage for her unforgettable impact on whomever she encountered throughout her journey. She devoted most of her time outside of her work to her children, whom she adopted from Bethany Christian Services. An active member in the Right to Life movement, she fought for the lives of children whom society had deemed not a life or less desirable during that time. She opened doors for others, helping them experience the freedom of appreciating the love of human life as a beautiful thing and what God has blessed us with in so many ways. She was close to her faith, attending Assembly of God Christian Church in Vergennes, Vermont, where she had many supporters, along with lifetime friends. From friendship, family, to work, she never left a stone unturned and impacted lives in the most positive ways. Nancy is survived by her two children, Andrew Jordan Morrie and Jessica Lauren Morrie; five grandchildren; her brother, Christopher Plumley of Virginia, and his wife, Christine. A graveside celebration of life will be held early spring 2021. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.