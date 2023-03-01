Nancy E. Thomas CASTLETON — Nancy Ellen Thomas 69 passed away Thursday 2/23/23 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She was born 2/10/54 in Benson, VT to John and Mary Jane Washburn (Bompi and Mimi). After High school she began her career in retail grocery for Grand Union in Fair Haven, VT. She most recently was working the Hannaford liquor store in Rutland, VT where she has been for the past 20 years. She was predeceased by her parents and recently her sister Julie Craig,but survived by Julie's husband Orlando. She was survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Paul J Thomas. A daughter Katy Thomas and her fiance Kevin Euber. A son Matthew Thomas and his wife Kimberly Lober-Thomas. Their son Conor who held a special place in his Nana T's heart. 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Mark Washburn (Kathy), Rebecca Guyett, Gary Washburn (Melinda), Jill Washburn, And Lauren FitzPatrick (Kevin), and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr Lisa Hogenkamp and staff for the loving care they provided. Also, special thanks to the Foley Cancer center, 160 Allen St. Rutland, VT where Memorial contributions can be made. There will be a celebration of life at the Castleton legion on March 12th from 2-6 pm. A private family burial will take place at fairview cemetery in Benson, VT at a later date.
