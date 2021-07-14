Nancy G. Allen QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — It is with great sadness we announce that Nancy G. Allen, of Queensbury, a beloved wife, mother, Mema and friend, passed away July 10, 2021, at her home, after a gallant fight with cancer. Born Aug. 21, 1947, she was the daughter of George E. and Agnes E. Goodwin, of Hubbardton, Vermont. Nancy graduated from Fair Haven High School in Fair Haven, Vermont, in June 1965. She went on to be a nurse’s aide at Rutland Hospital and worked at her parents' store/restaurant for years before her marriage to John Allen. Nancy was a Navy wife for two years and raised three sons. She would like to be remembered as caring and thoughtful. Nancy was dedicated to, and adored, her sons and grandsons. She loved to read, shop, sit by the pool in the summer, go out to dinner, enjoy her flower gardens but most of all, spend time with her family, especially her grandsons. Nothing brought her more joy than watching them grow and attending all their special events. Nancy was their biggest cheerleader and fan. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Marie Durfee (Jim), of Middletown, Vermont. Survivors include her husband, John; and sons, John Jr., of Eugene, Oregon, Michael, of Central Point, Oregon, and Mark (Sheree) and the light of her life, grandsons Skyler and Kyan, of Queensbury. She also leaves behind two nephews, Daniel and Christopher Durfee; and a beloved niece, Anne Marie Mahar. At the wishes of Nancy, there will be no calling hours or services. Anyone wishing to contribute in her memory should do so to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804; or to High Peaks Hospice, who we consider our special angels, High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glen Falls, NY 12801 or visit https://highpeakshospice.org/donate/ Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc, 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
