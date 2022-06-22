Nancy Hunter Kennedy PROCTOR - Nancy Hunter Kennedy of Proctor died peacefully on June 14, 2022. She spent her final days in the company of her three sons and other family members. She was 92. Nancy Elizabeth Hunter, daughter of Sarah Elizabeth Stansfield and Claude Irving Hunter, was born in the Proctor Hospital on August 23, 1929. She attended elementary school in Proctor, the East Building, the South Building and the Central Building. As a young girl, she enjoyed days figure skating at the Proctor skating rink and playing the piano. Nancy worked part time at the Proctor Library during the summer months. She graduated from The St. Agnes School in Loudonville, New York, attended Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, and graduated from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. For four years Nancy worked as a librarian and research assistant at the Textile Museum in Washington D.C., which led to a life-long interest in textiles and the collection of oriental rugs. In January 1956, she and John Pierce Kennedy of Ogdensburg, New York, were married in the Union Church in Proctor. John’s career in government took them and their family to Taiwan, Thailand, Burma, Laos, and Colombia. Following John’s retirement from government service, they moved to Ardsley-on-Hudson, New York. Nancy loved Vermont and returned to Proctor in 1990 after John passed away. Shortly thereafter, she became active with the Proctor Historical Society and served as a town historian for many years. She was also on the board of the Proctor Free Library and a member of the Rutland Historical Society and the Crown Point Road Association. Proud of Proctor’s history and the role of the Vermont Marble Company, she researched and published two quarterlies for the Rutland Historical Society, “Redfield Proctor Secretary of War, 1889-1891” and “From Quarry To Gallery: The National Gallery of Art”, as well as an issue for the Proctor Historical Society, “Cecil Larson”, a noted Vermont artist native to Proctor. Nancy is survived by her three sons. John Whitcomb of Woburn, Massachusetts, Matthew Pierce of Harrison, New York, and David Hunter of Chevy Chase, Maryland. She also is survived by three grandsons, Ian, Alexander and Colin, and three granddaughters, Charlotte, Anna and Clara. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Proctor Free Library.
