Nancy J. (Burke) Drop CASTLETON — Nancy J. (Burke) Drop, 85, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare in Burlington. She was born in Rutland Nov. 21, 1934, the youngest child of Arthur F. and Elizabeth C. (O’Brien) Burke. Nancy attended Mount St. Joseph Academy. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Nancy found her greatest joy in her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed baking apple pies and cooking Thanksgiving dinner for the family. She was deeply rooted in the Rutland area, having been born and raised there. She was also very proud of her Irish heritage. Nancy had a strong personality and a great sense of humor, both of which contributed to the character of each of her children who will forever have a piece of her with them. She is survived by her husband, Thaddeus, of 60 years, of Castleton; a son, Daniel Drop and his wife Tina, of Castleton; a daughter, Deborah Carroll and her husband Barry, of Lovettsville, Virginia; and a son, Mark Drop and his girlfriend Jean Pringle, of Castleton; grandchildren Danielle Drop and Michael Drop of Rutland, Eric Carroll and Lauren Carroll of Lovettsville, Virginia, and Seth Drop of Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was predeceased by her son, John (Jackie) Adam Drop; sisters, Marion Gould, Barbara Smith, and Elizabeth Huestis; and brother, Arthur Burke. Contributions to Rutland County Alzheimer and Dementia research instead of flowers, C/O Clifford Funeral Home 2 Washington St., Rutland 05701. Visiting hours and burial will be announced at a later date.
