Nancy J. Charbonneau RUTLAND — Nancy J. Charbonneau, 87, of Rutland, died on Oct. 30, 2021, at the Meadows at East Mountain. Nancy was born on May 3, 1934, in New Haven, Connecticut, to Hugh and Florence (Peterson) Forbes. On Aug. 29, 1959, she married Phillip Charbonneau in Connecticut. Nancy was a volunteer at Red Cross. She was employed at AT&T in Connecticut for 34 years before moving to Vermont in 1987. She was an avid skier and enjoyed her wonderful trip to Alaska. During the late-1960s, she was involved with her Irish Setter show dogs. Nancy is survived by many close friends, including Olin and Terry DeForge, of Pittsford. She was predeceased by her husband, Phillip, in 1999. At her request, there are no visiting hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to the Gables Sunshine Fund, Heritage Hill, Rutland, VT 05701.
