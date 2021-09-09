Nancy J. Hathaway SPRINGFIELD — Nancy J. Hathaway, 87, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021. She was born in Springfield on Oct. 17, 1933, the daughter of Ray and Blanche (Carlisle) Holt. She attended Springfield schools and graduated Springfield High School, Class of 1954. On Sept. 4, 1954, she married Adiel F. Hathaway. He passed away on April 1, 1979. Nancy worked as a cashier at JJ Newbury’s and Grand Union. She was a member of the VFW Post No. 771 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed ceramics, bingo and arts and crafts. She is survived by son, Steven Hathaway, of Springfield; daughter, Pamela Daniel (Jimmy) of Henderson, Texas; three grandchildren, Charles Daniel, Melissa Daniel and Holly Daniel Bishop; and six great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Rev. Malcolm Fowler will officiate. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
