Nancy J. Wagner MANCHESTER — Nancy J. Wagner, 70, of Manchester, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 16, 2021. Nancy was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Aug. 7, 1950. She was the daughter of late Charles and Alma (Dumouchel) Perkins. Nancy was the youngest of eight siblings, raised and educated in Vermont. Nancy married Louis W. Wagner III on June 6, 1970. She retired from General Electric Aviation after 25-plus years. She was a loving wife, mother, nana, great-nana and sister. Family was always paramount in Nancy’s life. Trips to Disney World, cruises, shopping and giving to others were among her favorite things to do. Nancy also loved her grand-puppies, Zeus, Oliver, Remy, Benny and Titan (who passed in 2019). Nancy is survived by her only child, daughter Stephanie Hughes and husband Scott of Manchester, New Hampshire. Nancy has five grandchildren, Taylor, Jackson, Chris and Jennifer of New Hampshire, and Erica of Rhode Island. She is also survived by brother Robert and wife Barbara of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and brother Bobby and wife Belinda of Wilder, Vermont. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Louis W. Wagner III, in 2017. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Bea, Gladys, Evelyn and Susan; as well as brothers, Charles and David. Nancy’s family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice Care, nurse Bobbi, aide Kandace, chaplain Dean and case worker Cheryl for their great care and attention paid to Nancy and the family during this difficult time. Nancy will be deeply missed by her loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the New Hampshire Food Bank. Arrangements are under the direction and care of The Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Manchester.
