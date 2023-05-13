Nancy L. Cox Bourt HAMDEN — Nancy L. Cox Bourt, age 76, of Hamden passed away on May 2, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late Richard Bourt Sr. Nancy was born in Rutland, VT, daughter of the late George and Mary Louise Carter Cox. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Debra) Bourt Jr. of Milford, Robert (Cindy) Bourt of Monroe and Kenneth (Eva) Bourt of East Haven, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, her brother Raymond (Sarah) Cox Sr. of VT, and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was also predeceased by her siblings, George Cox, Georgia Cox, and Mary Louise Cox. Nancy and Richard raised their family in Connecticut, and upon retirement moved to Vermont for 25 years, before she returned home. She was a woman of great faith. Nancy was very active in her community and in her parish St. Alphonsus in Pittsford, VT. where she volunteered most of her time, either with bingo, cleaning the church or helping out at special events. Visitation will be held on Saturday May 20th from 9-10:30am at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 o’clock in St. John XXXIII Parish, St. John Vianney Church 300 Capt. Thomas Blvd. West Haven, CT. Interment will follow in the family plot in Centerville Cemetery, Hamden, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.westhavenfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.