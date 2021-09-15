Nancy L. Kondracki RUTLAND — Nancy L. Kondracki left this world at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, New Hampshire, on Sept. 12, 2021, after a long illness complicated by COVID-19. Nancy was born in Shrewsbury, Vermont, to Alba Briggs, her mother, and Edward Briggs, her father. Nancy is survived by her husband of 32 years, Steven Kondracki; a sister, Bonnie Olson; a brother, Ronnie Briggs; and her two beloved dogs, Tracker and Gabby. Nancy was a very talented and creative individual, always positive and always full of life. She excelled in doing arts and crafts. Nancy loved all of God’s creatures and took care of several wild animals in need. She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. Nancy loved social events, country music, going to the casino, and fishing. She always made others feel welcome and comfortable in her presence. Nancy was predeceased by her mother, father, and her sister, Rosie Briggs. Per Nancy’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
