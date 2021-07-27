Nancy L. Lampiasi RUTLAND — Nancy L. Lampiasi, 84, died July 23, 2021, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was born in Rutland, Oct. 30, 1936, the daughter of Cyril and Louise (Fredette) Webster. Nancy was a graduate of Rutland High School, Class of 1955. She was a waitress at the Midway Diner. Her employment began with the opening of the original diner and continued until its closing in August of 2013, a tenure of 61 years. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, spending time with her family and playing Yahtzee with her longtime friend, Linda Mumford. Surviving are three daughters, Toni Stone (Joseph Stone) and Nanette Kirbach, both of Rutland, and Cheryl Lampiasi (David Zawistowski), of West Rutland; five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew J. Lampiasi, in 2007; three brothers, Cyril Webster Jr., Clayton Webster and Gordon Webster; four sisters, Jacqueline Brothers, Audrey Belanger, Janet James and Barbara Nichols. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, in the Evergreen Cemetery at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. Kindly consider memorial contributions in Nancy’s name to: Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
