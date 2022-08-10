Nancy L. Parker BURLINGTON — Nancy Lee Parker passed away peacefully at her new home, the Ethan Allen Residence in Burlington, at the age of 90. Nancy was born in Medford, Massachusetts on May 17, 1932 to Bertha (Betty) and Ronald Holmes. She graduated from Westford Academy, Westford, Ma. When the family decided to move to their new home in Blissville, Vermont, Nancy decided to pursue her interest in dentistry, and attended the Boston School of Dentistry. After moving to Vermont, she worked for several years at the office of Dr. Godfrey in Rutland. It was then that she met Wilbur Parker of Fair Haven, and they married in 1955. After the birth of her son David, the family moved to a new home in South Burlington, and after the birth of son Robert, moved to their longtime home on Saratoga Avenue in Burlington. Nancy then worked for two dentist offices in Burlington, Doctor Ralph Titus and then Dr. Mark Keydel, until her retirement in the late 1980's. Nancy was very involved in the First Congregational Church in Burlington, working on various committees over the years, as well as performing usher duties. Nancy's activities at church provided her great solace, particularly after the death of her husband Wilbur and later, son Bobby. After Wilbur's passing, Nancy decided to pursue her artistic side, and following in the footsteps of her mom, started reconditioning and hand-painting antique sap buckets which she sold at a variety of craft shows. This led to her branching out into carving and painting wooden figurines, takings lessons at the Fletcher Farm Craft School in Ludlow, VT, and then turning her basement into a literal woodshop, where she specialized in Santa Claus figurines, Christmas displays, tiny penquins and wood spirits, as well as tole paintings. Nancy brought home hundreds of dollars every time she attended a craft show! Nancy leaves her son David of Burlington, sister Marilyn Trepanier of Castleton, Vt., brother Robert of Amherst,Va., and several nephews and nieces in Vermont, Massachusetts and Virginia. She is also predeceased by a brother, Herbert. Funeral services will be held at the First Congregational Church in Burlington, on Saturday, August 13 at 11:00 am, with reception to follow. There will be no visiting hours. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ready Funeral Home. Go to www.readyfuneral.com for online condolences.
