Nancy Lee Sudziarski MOUNT DORA, FL — Nancy Lee Sudziarski (née Washburn), age 80, of Mount Dora, FL, passed away this Spring surrounded by her family. Nancy was born in Springfield, VT on September 18, 1941, to the late Brayton and Helene Washburn. She graduated from Black River High School in 1961, and soon after joined the United States Air Force. Upon her return to civilian life, she began working as a hostess at the Woodstock Inn in Woodstock, Vermont. Nancy loved this job, which was made apparent by the way she treated her customers. She was a gifted conversationalist and had a wonderful sense of humor, always making others laugh and smile. She met her future husband Gene at the Woodstock Inn, sending her daughter Kelly, who was 5 years old at the time, to invite him to their table for breakfast. How could he refuse? The two were married in 1971. Gene owned the Burger Barn restaurant and Nancy offered her flair for customer service to the management of both the Upper Jay, NY and Queechee Gorge, VT locations. The two soon welcomed their son Keith into the family. From there they lived in various locations around the country, eventually settling in Florida where they lived for many years. In addition to raising her family, Nancy spent her time focusing on her passion for writing poetry. She wrote hundreds of poems, many of them centered around her Christian faith. She was published in the Reader’s Digest Book of Poetry and was a member of the International Society of Poets. She continued this passion late into her life, often sending thoughtful and beautifully written messages to her many friends and family online. In addition to writing, Nancy had a passion for helping others. Her family and friends remember her kindness and generous spirit. She also loved to travel; her favorite place to visit was Italy because of the scenery, the food, and of course the people. Nancy was predeceased by her sisters Phyllis Austin-Bertera, Noreen Chadburn, and Doreen Armstong. She leaves behind her husband Eugene Sudziarski, daughter Kelly MacDonald, as well as her son Keith Sudziarski and his wife Cassandra. She also leaves her grandchildren Robbie MacDonald and his wife Kayla, and Rush Rocket Sudziarski. She will also be missed by her brother Earl Washburn and sister-in-law Veronica Klein. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephews. Nancy loved spending time with her grandchildren and showering them with affection. She also never lost her love of her home state of Vermont and came back to visit throughout her life. Her ashes will be spread there at the resting places of her family members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.