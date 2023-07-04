Nancy Lattuca WALLINGFORD — Nancy Lattuca, 57, of Wallingford, died Wednesday, June 28, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Concord, Massachusetts on July 13, 1965, the daughter of Russell and Ann (Galvin) Lattuca. Nancy attended Mill River Union High School in N. Clarendon, VT in the early 1980s. During much of her adult life, she was employed as either a nanny or daycare provider; she especially enjoyed the time spent caring for, reading, and playing with her nieces and nephews when they were young. Nancy regularly visited family in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, and enjoyed bowling, and bocci with friends. Nancy faced many challenges during her life. She was incredibly resilient and optimistic. She is survived by her parents, a sister Joan Lattuca (Chris Johnson), a brother Joe (Tammy), all of Wallingford, and a brother, Russell, of Florida, four nieces and nephews and one grandniece. Friends may call from 4 to 6 PM on Thursday, July 6th at the Aldous Funeral Home (Rutland, VT). A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 7 at St. Patrick’s Church (Wallingford, VT). Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, also in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.
