Nancy Lee Glynn PERKINSVILLE - Nancy Lee Glynn, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. She was born Oct. 23, 1936, in Waltham, Massachusetts, the daughter of Harold and Betty (Jones) Jennings. She graduated in 1954 from Hudson (Massachusetts) High School.On Sept. 10, 1955, she married Herbert A. Glynn in Sudbury, Massachusetts. Mrs. Glynn worked as a nurse’s aide at Genesis, managed the former Wild Goose Trading Post, both in Springfield, and was deli manager at Jiffy Mart in Chester, retiring in 1998. She was active in Springfield Assembly of God, Springfield Senior Center, a nursing home ministry with her husband, and volunteered at The Light Radio Network of Essex Junction. She enjoyed quilting, needlepoint, latch hook and other crafts, as well as flower gardening, baking, decorating at home and at church. Survivors include her husband, of Perkinsville; three children David Glynn, of Pineville, North Carolina, Debbie-Lee Graham, of Perkinsville, Coralee Choiniere, of Springfield; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Jennings, of Bedford, New Hampshire. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Ministries Inc. The Light Radio Network, 140 Main St., Essex Junction, VT 05452. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
