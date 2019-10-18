Nancy M. Berg RUTLAND — Nancy M. Berg, 67, loving mother and grandmother, of Rutland, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Born in Rutland on Feb. 29, 1952, the daughter of Anne (Anoe) and James Densmore Sr., she lived most of her life in the Rutland area. She was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1970. Nancy worked for several years in the food service department of local nursing homes. Her favorite pastime was cheering for her favorite sports team, the Boston Red Sox. She is survived by her two sons Dana Berg, of Rutland, and Erik Berg, his wife, Christine, and their sons Gabriel and Leonard, of Norfolk, MA; four brothers Michael Densmore, of Chelmsford, MA, James Densmore Jr., of Rutland, Richard Densmore and wife Susan, of West Rutland, and Jay Densmore and wife Monique, of Castleton; three sisters Barbara Gradziel and husband Joseph, of Proctor, Joanne Densmore, of Clarendon, and Anita Crosby and husband Gary, of Rutland; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister-in-law, Denyse Densmore. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
