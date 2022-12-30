Nancy Mulcahey RUTLAND — Nancy Lee Mulcahey, 73, died Sunday, December 25, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland on March 25, 1949, the daughter of Charles and Marilyn (Carleton) Genovesi. She graduated from Rutland High School and later received an associate degree from CCV. In 1970 she married her High School sweetheart and the love of her life, Bernard “Skip” Mulcahey. Nancy owned and operated a day care in Rutland for more than 30 years, where she cared for countless families and provided a loving home for their loved ones. She enjoyed ceramics, loved travelling (especially to the ocean) and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. Nancy will be remembered for always being welcoming to everyone she encountered. She is survived by her sons Sean and his wife Kerri of Dracut, MA and Kevin and his wife Sarah of Essex Junction, her sister Karen Baker and husband Richard of Rutland. She is also survived by her beloved Grandchildren Cade, Katherine, Matthew, Kara, and Kourtney. She was predeceased by her husband Skip Mulcahey in 2014. Friends may call from noon until 2 PM on Saturday January 7 at the Aldous Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 PM. Burial will be in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph in the spring. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, Vermont 05701.
