Nancy N. Stanyon CASTLETON — Nancy N. Stanyon 79, died Monday January 2, 2023, at her residence in Castleton after a brief illness. Please visit the funeral home website to view the complete obituary at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
Nancy N. Stanyon CASTLETON — Nancy N. Stanyon 79, died Monday January 2, 2023, at her residence in Castleton after a brief illness. Please visit the funeral home website to view the complete obituary at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.