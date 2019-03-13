Nancy P. Lenoci RUTLAND — Mrs. Nancy P. Lenoci, 89, died March 5, 2019, at The Pines in Rutland. She was born March 29, 1929, in Watertown, Massachusetts, the daughter of Peter and Lena Falco. On October 19, 1957, she married Martin Lenoci in Rutland; they were married for 52 years. She was an active member of Christ the King church, and during her early years was a parishioner of St. Peter's church. Mrs. Lenoci loved animals, enjoyed arts-and-crafts, playing cards, spending time with family and friends and was an amazing home cook. Survivors include her five children, Lisa, Martin, James, Thomas and Maryann; two brothers, Peter Falco and Stephen Falco; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Martin Lenoci in 2010; two siblings, Mary Falco and Florence Falco; and a granddaughter. Funeral services and burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.