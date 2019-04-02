Nancy Pitcher Noble TINMOUTH — Nancy Pitcher Noble, 86, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Nancy was born in Haverhill, MA, on Aug. 9, 1932, the daughter of Charles and Doris (Thompson) Pitcher. Nancy graduated from Haverhill High School in 1949. She graduated from Vermont Junior College (1951) as salutatorian of her class. She married Robert A. Noble Jr. on July 11, 1952, in Washington, DC, near where he was stationed at the Naval Academy before he toured overseas in Korea and Japan with the Marine Corps, 3rd Division. During that time, she worked as secretary at the John Hopkins Research & Development laboratory to three physicists and then, as secretary to the publisher and editor to the Annapolis Daily Newspaper. While Bob was stationed overseas, Nancy gave birth to her daughter, Gail, born at the Rutland, VT, hospital. Nancy and Bob celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in 2018. Upon his return to the U.S., they moved to Arlington, MA, where Bob entered Northeastern University under the G.I. bill. Nancy helped make ends meet typing thesis papers for PhD students at Harvard University. At that time, Nancy gave birth to her second and third children, Robert and Kenneth. In 1958, the family moved to Ogdensburg, NY, where Robert was employed by the George Hall Corp. (end of the Rutland railroad). When her children were old enough, Nancy enrolled at the University of NY Potsdam where she received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education, and then taught English for 10 years at Ogdensburg Free Academy. In 1986, they moved to Queensbury, NY, where she was very active in the Zonta Club, served as a substitute teacher in local schools, and worked in the paint department at the first “Noble Ace Hardware” store in Queensbury. Upon Bob’s retirement, they moved to Port St. Lucie, FL, for 11 years. She was active in the women’s golf leagues and the Port St. Lucie Presbyterian Church where she was commissioned as a Stephen Minister. In 1998, they made their final move to Tinmouth, VT, where they had resided for the last 20 years. In Tinmouth, Nancy founded the Bone Builders, served as treasurer of the Tinmouth Community Church, raised funds for and founded the Tinmouth Community Handbell Choir, typed the weekly church bulletins, sent weekly letters to shut-ins at the church, and served as a Hospice volunteer. Nancy was an avid reader, loved to knit, play golf, garden and research genealogy. She loved her family dogs. She will be remembered for her deep generosity and concern for others’ lives. Nancy was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Herbert Pitcher; nephew, Gregory Pitcher; and brother-in-law, Porter Noble. Nancy is survived by her husband, Robert Noble Jr.; her children Gail Stanton (Gerald), Robert Noble III (Holly) and Kenneth Noble (Lisa); her grandchildren Carolyn Langley, Christine Palmer (Christopher), Andrew Noble (Alisha), Mark Noble (Ana), Marcus Noble (Emily), Aileen O’Connor (Robert), Jamie Schoenfeld (Ryan); and her great-grandchildren Deanna Palmer, Darian Palmer, Tess Tracy, Lena Noble and Hayden Schoenfeld. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Beverly Pitcher and Vickie Noble; and her niece, Marjorie Edwards. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tinmouth Community Fund, c/o Cathy Reynolds, Treasurer, 143 Channel Road, Tinmouth, VT 05773. A service to celebrate Nancy’s life will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at the Tinmouth Community Church, with a reception following.
