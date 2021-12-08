Nancy R. Fish GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Nancy Ring Fish, age 87, died on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, surrounded by her beloved children and family. She was born in Granville, New York, on Nov. 5, 1934, to Dr. John Henry and Clara (Finn) Ring. Nancy showed an early aptitude and talent for music and theatre: acting in plays, playing the piano and organ for schools and local churches, singing in the “Area Chorus,” and playing the piano and singing with her family at every holiday and get-together. Nancy graduated from Granville High School in 1951. She enrolled and graduated from The College of Saint Rose, Albany, New York, in 1955, with a Bachelor of Arts, in Social Studies and English. She worked briefly as a social worker on Long Island, New York. This opportunity evolved and led to her true passion – teaching. She then worked a short time for the East Greenbush Central School District in East Greenbush, New York. Nancy married Edward F. Fish on Nov. 16, 1957, and, after a stint of several years in the Army living in Germany, she and Ed returned to Granville to reside and raise a family. As the children grew, Nancy decided to focus on her career once again. She attended Castleton University, Castleton, Vermont, and received a Master of Arts in Education in 1981. She worked for over 20 years in the Granville Central School System as a certified reading specialist. Nancy loved her students above all else. She served each and every student as a tireless advocate, encouraging them to find and identify their best style of learning. Her enthusiasm and ability to make learning relevant in her students’ lives, earned the trust and respect of many – students, colleagues and administrators, alike. She is survived by her husband, retired Col. Edward F. Fish Jr., of Granville, New York; a brother, Dr. John H. Ring Jr. (Nora), of Naples, Florida; a daughter, Kim Fish, of Woodbridge, Virginia; a daughter, Lisa Manchester (John), of Granville, New York, and Silver Spring, Maryland; a daughter, Jennifer Fish (Jon), of Concord, New Hampshire; and a son, retired Col. Edward J. Fish (Robin), of Pasadena, Maryland. Nancy is also survived by eight cherished grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass and celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Contributions to honor and memorialize Nancy may be made to the Pember Library or the Granville Rescue Squad, in her name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.