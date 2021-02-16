Nancy S. Courcelle RUTLAND — Nancy S. Courcelle, 74, of Rutland, Vermont, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, peacefully passed away at her home with family by her side on Feb. 13, 2021. She was born to the late Philip and Mary Savageau on June 11, 1946, in Worcester, Massachusetts. She later moved with her family to Vermont, graduating from Waterbury High School and then Albany Business College in New York. After college, she migrated to Rutland where she met and married the love of her life, Michael, with whom she had two adoring children, Sarah and Philip. Her family believes that she felt her greatest jobs in life were as a wife and mother. They couldn’t have asked for a more supportive and loving person, who reveled in being a “hockey mom” and took great pride in all of her family’s accomplishments. She was also proud of her long career: first working as an office assistant for Dr. William Pratt of Rutland; then as a classroom assistant at Northeast School in Rutland; and, finally, as the executive secretary to the superintendent of the Rutland Central Supervisory Union, from which she retired in 2009. Nancy was always quick to laugh and look on the bright side of things and was known for her ever-present smile as soon as she laid eyes upon you. She could unfailingly be counted on to light up your day. She enjoyed doing crafts, reading and spending time deeply tanned outside by her pool. But nothing gave her greater joy than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her grand-dog, Pippin. After retirement, Nancy faced many serious health challenges, but she consistently amazed her family and friends with her strength and resilience, forever maintaining her naturally positive attitude and glowing demeanor. Nancy is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Michael L. Courcelle of Rutland; daughter Sarah Courcelle Smith, her husband, Todd, and their children, Cordelia and Cassandra, of Rutland; son Philip Courcelle, and his children, Isabelle and Benjamin, of Fair Haven; sister Janet Harwood, her husband, Brian, of South Burlington; brothers Ronald Savageau, his wife, Martha, of Benson, and David Savageau, his wife, Michelle, of Rutland; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her best friend, Annette Guiffre of Connecticut. Nancy’s husband, Michael, would like you to read the following poem, by an anonymous author, that he read often, in the hope it will help others with loved ones who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease: Alzheimer’s Poem Do not ask me to remember, Do not try to make me understand. Let me rest and know that you’re with me, Kiss my cheek and hold my hand. I’m confused beyond your concept, I am sad and sick and lost. All I know is that I need you with me at all cost. Do not lose your patience with me, Do not scold or curse my cry. I can’t help the way I’m acting, Can’t be different though I try. Just remember that I need you, that the best of me is gone. Please don’t fail to stand beside me, Love me till my life is done. A memorial celebration of her beautiful life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, especially Patty Thornton, PA, for their help and support that allowed Nancy to remain at home with her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.