Nancy S. Fischer RUTLAND — Nancy Susan Fischer, 74, died peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Rutland Health and Rehab Center where she recently moved from her home at Templewood Court. Nancy was born on April 15, 1948, to William J. and Margaret Monahan Fischer, in New Brunswick, N.J. She graduated from Westfield High School, Marymount Junior College, and Catherine Gibbs Secretarial School. For most of her working life, she held executive secretarial and office management positions. Nancy was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and Christ the King where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed music, loved animals, and was also an avid sports fan, cheering on the Red Sox in summer and the New York Giants football team in the fall. Her warmth, generosity, and sense of humor endeared her to all who knew her. She was predeceased by her parents and her halfsister, Susan Fowler. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Fischer of Ludlow and her nephew, James Fowler of Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rutland County Humane Society at 765 Stevens Rd. Pittsford, VT 05763, where she adopted her beloved Katie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wed., August 31, 2022, at Christ the King Church at 11:30 a.m. A private burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
