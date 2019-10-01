Nancy Seward rites WALLINGFORD — The graveside service for Nancy Seward, 68, who died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019,was held Thursday, Aug. 26, in Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford. Mike Bird officiated. Words of remembrance were given by Erin Seward, Sandy McKinstry Wetherby and Kevin Stanley. Poetry was shared by Deb Munson and Debra Baasch. Musicians were Josh and Rose Tabor. A reception followed at the Wallingford Rescue Squad Building. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR), 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; to ALS Association NNE, 10 Ferry St. #438, Concord, NH, 03301; or Nancy Seward Fund on the ALS Community of Hope http://web.alsa.org.
