Nancy Seward WALLINGFORD — Nancy Seward, 68, of Wallingford, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland. She was born Oct. 26, 1950, the daughter of Richard and Gloria (Godfrey) Winship. Nancy attended elementary school in Danby, high school in Wallingford and then attended Sheldon Academy in Burlington to become a hairdresser. She married Michael Seward in August of 1971. She worked as a hairdresser at O’Brien’s in Burlington and Diane’s Hairdressing in Rutland. She was also employed at Orvis in Manchester and lastly as a paraeducator for special needs children at Wallingford Elementary School for 24 years. While she made her mark at all these establishments, her caring quality stood out at the elementary school. While family and a close-knit group of friends were especially important to Nancy, she also spent many years volunteering for the Wallingford Rescue Squad. Nancy is survived by her husband of 48 years; her son, Brent (Susan) and their children Louise, Levi and Evelyn, of Sudbury; her son, Allyn, of Wallingford, and his daughter, Madison; and her daughter, Erin Seward (Jeremy) Krohn and their children Abbott and Ellie, of Wallingford. She is also survived by the McKinstry kids and their families. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford. A reception will follow. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR), 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; to the ALS Association NNE, 10 Ferry St. #438, Concord, NH 03301; or to the Nancy Seward Fund on the ALS Community of Hope http://web.alsa.org.
