Nancy Stevens Fuller MANCHESTER CENTER — Nancy Stevens Fuller, daughter of Elizabeth and Henry Stevens, died Dec. 29, 2020: a painter, a potter, a quilter, a gardener, a needle pointer, an athlete, a sister, a mother, a grandmother and a friend. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 15, 1931, Nancy grew up in Dover, Massachusetts, attended the Winsor School and Middlebury College. Following college graduation, she married classmate Warren D. Fuller of Springfield, Massachusetts. Together, Nancy and Warren were fierce partners. Whether on the paddle or tennis court, on a company trip, attending to the needs of family or socializing with friends, Nancy and Warren were equally zealous. Their court game was symbolic of their life together. They devoured life and they loved spending time with friends and family. Before Nancy’s death she said, “it’s about loyalty.” Nancy attacked new projects fearlessly, thoroughly and thoughtfully. One must never forget she was a ginger and her redhead personality got her into trouble. She didn’t like to lose and was known to throw a card or two or backgammon pieces. Contrary to her heated side, she was a woman who enjoyed family and friends and life out of any spotlight. A part of Nancy’s spirit died with Warren. They spent 64 years together, lost four children at birth, adopted three, lost one of the adopted and had one more naturally. Through all the trials, they remained committed, resilient, resolute and vulnerable. Nancy persevered to the end and on the morning of her death, asked, “Where’s Warren? I have to talk to him.” Nancy died in the comforts of her home surrounded by those she loved. She is survived by three siblings, three children, a son-in-law, a granddaughter, a grandson and step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please support the Green Mountain Gardeners or the Southern Vermont Medical Center, Northshire, in Manchester, Vermont, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Services, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
