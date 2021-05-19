Nancy Stevens & Roxanne Phelps CLARENDON — The graveside service for Nancy Stevens, 81, who died Jan. 22, 2021, and her daughter, Roxanne Marie Phelps, 53, who died Feb. 5, 2020, will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, with Sean Dowling, Hospice chaplain, officiating. A reception will follow at Rutland American Legion Post #31 on Washington Street. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
