Nancy Stevens CLARENDON — Nancy Stevens, 81, of Clarendon died peacefully Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 10, 1939, in Burlington, the daughter of Eldon LeRoy and Ardell (Machia) Alger. Mrs. Stevens grew up in Monkton and Orwell and had been a longtime resident of Clarendon. She was the head chambermaid at the Cortina Inn for many years and provided home health care in the area for several families. Mrs. Stevens loved cooking, family reunions and attending her family sports activities. She was known to be the mother to many children who needed a home and someone to love them. Survivors include three sons, Paul Rickert of Pittsford, Shawn Stevens of Rutland Town and Scott Stevens of Castleton; two brothers, Alan Alger of Orwell, Mark Alger of Rutland; 10 grandchildren, Casey Stevens, Chelsea Furman, Cierra Phelps, Dawson McCoy, Jennifer Labonte, Bonnie Sinclair, Katrina Stevens, Brenden Stevens, Aaron Stevens and Derik LaVatch; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert “Butch” Stevens, in 1990; a son, Michael Stevens, in 2000; a daughter, Roxanne M. Phelps, in 2020; a brother, Leonard Alger, in 2017; and a sister, Betty Alger, in 2011. Services will be private. Burial will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701.
