Nancy Sullivan Nevin Brileya RUTLAND — Nancy Sullivan Nevin Brileya, 80, of Rutland, died Saturday evening, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Rutland Health and Rehab Center. She was born on Dec. 10, 1938, in Bridgeport, CT, the daughter of George and Helen (Wernecke) Nevin. She graduated as the valedictorian of her high school. Mrs. Brileya had been a longtime resident of Shoreham where she had served as the postmistress for 10 years. Then, she was employed by the Lazarus Department Store in Middlebury until her retirement. She relocated from Middlebury to Rutland in 2008. Survivors include three daughters Holly Brileya, of Brandon, Jodie Brileya and Jenni Brileya, of East Wallingford; a son, Steven A. Brileya and wife Sue, of Shoreham; two sisters Georgia (Joey) Nevin, of MA, and Dorothy Nevin Donovan, of FL; a brother, John Nevin, of FL; two grandsons Paul Magro and Daniel Falby; a great-grandson, Aidan Robitaille; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Ann Nevin Parta. Private graveside services will be held in the Lakeview Cemetery, Shoreham. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff of Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and BAYADA Hospice for their wonderful care. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
