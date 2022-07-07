Nancy Sutton BRANDON - Nancy passed away peacefully on June 25th surrounded by her loved ones in her Brandon home shortly after she received a cancer diagnosis. The family and loved ones are grateful that she didn’t suffer. Born in Burlington, VT, Nancy was raised by her grandparents, Ernest Bessette and Lena May Lord. Later in life, Nancy took-in and cared for her birth mother Joyce Bessette, taking care of her for several years. Over the years, Nancy worked as an office assistant, held various cleaning jobs at IBM - where she was a supervisor, and at Geiger. She organized the local neighborhood watch and also worked as a teachers’ assistant. Nancy was faithful to the lord and the church. She always said, “the lord comes first, husband second and children come third.” She leaves behind her third husband George Sutton, four daughters; Starr Shover, Kristy Corbett, Tammy Wescott, and Loretta Booska; her mother Joyce, sister, two step-daughters, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and friends. At the end of her life she was listening to the song Amazing Grace, raised her hand to the lord, and took her last breath. During a family outing last year she beat her family in a game of corn hole. She was so excited and the smile on her face said it all. She will be missed greatly but her smile and the love she gave will live on. Arrangements are by the CliffordFuneral Home.
