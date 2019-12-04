Nancy York Towle THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The lights went out for Nancy York Towle on Nov. 29, 2019. Nancy grew up in Springfield, Vermont, graduating from SHS in 1947. In 1955, she and Milton Towle were married at Springfield’s Calvary Baptist Church. They then relocated to California, settling down in Thousand Oaks. Sadly, on Feb. 25, 2019, Nancy lost her beloved husband. Surviving is Nancy’s brother David York of Chicago, Illinois. In addition to Milton, Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Myron York of Springfield; her brothers Robert of Belvedere, California, and William of Charlestown, New Hampshire. Per her wishes, there will be no formal services. She will rest with her husband, parents and brothers in Oakland Cemetery, Springfield.
