Naomi M. Sheehy RUTLAND — Naomi M. Sheehy, 101, died April 7, 2021, at The Pines. She was born Sept. 12, 1919, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the daughter of John B. and Anna (Bray) Mungall. She grew up in Indian Orchard, Massachusetts. She was secretary to the president of Chapman Value Co. for several years. Mrs. Sheehy and husband James raised their children in Proctor, where she later worked part time at the Proctor Library for several years. She enjoyed baking, needlepoint, crocheting and hooking rugs. Survivors include two children, Kathleen Hart of Newton, Massachusetts, and Kevin Sheehy of Rutland; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband and two siblings, John and Veronica. A private burial for Mrs. Sheehy and her late husband will be held at a later date in Proctor. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
