Naomi N. Taylor PITTSFORD — Naomi N. Taylor, 36, passed on September 7, 2019 of a long illness. She is survived by her mother Donna D. Shackett of Pittsford, stepfather Bernard J. Shackett of Leicester, and father Larry G. Barrows of Springfield. She is also survived by her children Bryton M. Fontaine and daughter Gemma S. P. Sherwood, along with many family and friends. Any and all donations are to be sent to Clifford's Funeral Home of Rutland, Vermont.
