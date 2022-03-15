Natalie Fredette Rosmus PORTLAND, Maine — Natalie Fredette Rosmus, 76, of Portland, Maine, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2022, after fighting cancer for many years. Natalie was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Oct. 2, 1945, daughter of Louis and Ruth Fredette. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1963 and married the love of her life, William Rosmus, in 1968. The cornerstone of her family, she worked as a homemaker, while also creating an extended family through babysitting for many years. Later, she joined the team at Castleton Health Associates and retired in 2008 to be with her son and his family in Maine. Natalie loved spending time with her two- and four-legged grandkids; had a never-ending love of dogs; and could often be found sending cards to friends and family while listening to Elvis, country music or Christmas tunes. As the family photographer, she leaves behind a library of memories for generations to enjoy. Natalie was predeceased by her parents; her husband, William; and her sister, Joyce Gasco. Natalie is survived by her loving son, Michael Rosmus, his wife, Theresa, grandchildren, Kitiara and Logan, and her grand-puppy, Oliver; as well as nieces, Michele Gasco, of Saco, Maine, Valerie Gasco, of Vero Beach, Florida, Lauren Johnston, of Coral Springs, Florida, and nephew, James Gasco, of Biddeford, Maine; several great-nieces and -nephews; and many close, dear friends. Celebrations of Natalie’s life will be held at future dates in both Rutland and Portland. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Natalie’s name to the Rutland County Humane Society at rchsvt.org. To share a memory of Natalie or the leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.athutchins.com.
