Natalie M. Colburn PITTSFORD — Natalie M. Colburn, 96, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born Sept. 5, 1922, the daughter of Walter and Lena (McIntyre) White. She enjoyed cooking. Survivors include five sons Albert Jr. and Robert Colburn, both of Rutland, Jerry and Richard Colburn, both of Pittsford, Larry Garrow, of Clarendon; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Lee Colburn; two brothers Alfred and Henry White; three sisters Rose Gearwar, Alegra Herbert and Veronica White. There are no calling hours. The graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, April 26, in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
