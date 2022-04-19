Nathan A. McPhee CHITTENDEN — Nathan Allen McPhee, 40, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, from a car accident. He was born Feb. 10, 1982, in Rutland, the son of Perry R. and Peggy (Carroll) McPhee. He attended Rutland High School and earned a spot on the Shrine football team. Mr. McPhee had been employed by several tree companies, including Davy Trees, McLeod Brothers, Cummings and Sons for many years and most recently, Casella Co. He enjoyed woodcarving, hunting, fishing, camping, playing softball, and was an avid bowler in several leagues. Survivors include four daughters, Mellissa, Paige, Emma and Sophie McPhee, and their mother, Lynn Clark, all of Rutland; his father, of Chittenden; a sister, Natalie McPhee, of West Rutland; two nieces, several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother July 7, 2006. The funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, preceded by calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. A celebration of his life will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Moose Club in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.