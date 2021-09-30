Nathan C. Ricketts TINMOUTH — Nathan C. "Big Nate" Ricketts, 38, went to heaven on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, to spend his days doing smokey burn-outs, re-building broken down rigs and most of all, watching down on all of his friends and family, especially his wife, Tara, son, Liam, and two daughters, Fiona and Nora. He was born Feb. 21, 1983, attended Stafford Technical Center for Automotive Technology, and graduated from Mill River UHS in 2001. In spring of 2001, he went on the best blind date ever to his senior prom, getting hooked up with the love of his life, Tara (Wilkins). After 20 years together, 15 married, that love flame was more like full fireworks display that most marriages never get to experience. You’ve never met soulmates as true as Tara and Nate. Born with Mopar infused in his blood, Nathan suffered from a heavy right foot. Rarely were you behind him in a car that didn’t have a billowing cloud of smoke from one of his famous burnouts. His mountain man beard was no match in hiding his mischievous smile. Growing up as a child he was a Boy Scout and loved helping others. He loved working on demo cars with his dad. He was a loving son, and big brother. Always smiling, he grew up to be a wonderful man, husband and father. While we are sure he brought his love of Mopar to the car show in the sky, he left behind his beloved '72 Dodge Charger, and recently acquired '64 Barracuda here for the kids to burn rubber when they get a bit older. The name Big Nate not only matched his sheer stature but also his wonderful personality as well. His presence was known when he walked into any room (and boy, he sure knew how to clear one) however, also for his years of running in demo derbies, Huge Heart and love for his family and friends. Hunting was a passion (lacking in the bagging department) that the big guy shared with both Liam and Fiona. One of his proudest moments was Liam's first youth hunt. Watching Liam shoot, help field dress, and drag his first deer brought tears to his eyes. We will all never forget the stories of his moose hunt in the Northeast Kingdom with his father-in-law, Harold, and Pete. He was passed down the love of Mopar and ability to re-build just about anything from his family, especially his dad, Clifford. Nate took those skills and had been teaching his own family the same ever since, always helping other people before dubbing around on project cars around the yard. Speaking of the yard, he enjoyed playing on his tractor. If you’ve been by, you would notice random ‘tractor work’ (holes) around thanks to the new backhoe. Seems like Nate knew everyone. Being friendly is an understatement. A talker to the extreme, there was no such thing as a short conversation with the Big Nate. He talked most about his family, vehicles, what the next meat he would throw on the smoker would be … BRISKET ANYONE? … and if he was trying to keep it short, politics. He and his friends, Skipper and Aaron, built a lifetime of memories by fishing, snowmobiling and general shenanigans. Many late nights before changing shifts at GE were spent at Carrara Services with ‘the boys,’ Eric and Nick, shooting the breeze and often shooting fireworks at each other. Speaking of shooting, Mike of MMA Guns naturally became one of Big Nate's good friends and another willing ear for him to bend. Supervisor in the lumber yard at rk Miles in Manchester is where he spent over 10 years making memories and lifelong friends. In 2013, he changed careers and started at GE in Rutland where his co-workers soon became family (many actually being family). We will all remember Big Nate and never forget what a wonderful, caring man he was. Surviving family members are his parents, Clifford and Etta Ricketts, of Danby; grandmother, Corola Mary Ricketts, of Manchester; brother, Keith Ricketts, of Danby; two sisters, Elizabeth (Michael) Dunbar, of Granville, New York, and Naomi (Kevin) Chamberlain, of Castleton; mother-in-law, Donna Wilkins, of Clarendon; sister-in-law, Ashley (Kristofer) Robinson, of Clarendon; nephews, Macklin Chamberlain, Gage Robinson, and nieces, Cedar and Wynter Robinson. Nathan was predeceased by a very special aunt, Marcia (Rowe) Ricketts; great-grandparents, Lawrence and Elizabeth White, Henry and Ida and Bessie Rowe; grandparents, Frank Ricketts, Henry and Alberta Rowe; and father-in-law, Harold C. Wilkins III. There will be a private family graveside memorial on Oct. 23 and we would like to welcome ALL to a get-together at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Danby-Mount Tabor Fire Department, in memory of ‘THE BIG NATE.’ Please bring a dish to share. Please be respectful to the COVID restrictions in place at that time. We would like any memorial contributions to be made to Shriners Hospitals. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.