Nathan Daniel Theriault LEICESTER — Nathan Daniel Theriault, 70, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 25, 1950, in San Diego, California, the son of Arthur and Peggy (Veal) Theriault. He received his education in Salem, Massachusetts. Mr. Theriault worked as a woodsman most of his life. He also made black powder rifles and powder horns. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife, Margaret (Snow) Theriault of Leicester, whom he married in Middlebury Dec. 14, 1974; a son, William Theriault of Leicester, and two daughters, Hollis Theriault of Evanston, Illinois, and Amanda Theriault of Highland Park, Illinois; two sisters, Deborah Peterson of California and Dorla Counts of Oregon; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two brothers, Arthur and Keith Theriault. The private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Addison County Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
