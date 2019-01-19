Nathan E. Ross RUTLAND — Nathan E. Ross. 46, of Rutland died Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester after a long illness. He was born in Rutland, the son of Timothy Ross (deceased) and Laura Ross. Nathan was employed by Target Corp. in California and last employed by Verizon in Rutland. He leaves his mother, a sister, brother-in-law, cousins, aunts and uncles. Visiting hours for family and friends will be held Wednesday, January 23, at 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nathan’s memory to McClure Miller Respite House, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.