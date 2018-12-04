Nathaniel E. Caverly RUTLAND - Nathaniel E. Caverly, 57, of Rutland and formerly of Framingham, MA, passed away Nov. 18, 2018, at his home in Rutland. Mr. Caverly, or “Nate” as he liked to be called, was born May 28, 1961, in Wellesley, MA, the son of Virginia S. Caverly and Gardner A. Caverly. Mr. Caverly was a graduate of Contoocook Valley Regional High School in Peterborough, NH, and attended Castleton University in Castleton. Most recently, Mr. Caverly was employed by the Rutland Town School system where he aided elementary students in the after-school programs, as well as being a summer camp counselor for children. While residing in Massachusetts, he worked for Ski Market, Focus on Fitness Health Clubs for over 20 years, the Wayland, MA, public school system, numerous summer camps as the waterfront and aquatics director in NH, the Vermont State Park System at the Bomoseen and Branbury parks, worked as a ski instructor, ski patrol, at Killington and Pico ski areas, and the Dorchester House in Boston, MA. Throughout his working career, Mr. Caverly taught thousands of children and young adults how to swim, certified hundreds of young men and women as American Red Cross Life Guards and was certified by both the YMCA and the American Red Cross as a WSI Swim Instructor, Lifeguard Instructor and CPR/First Aide Instructor. Mr. Caverly was an avid student of the American Civil War and gave many lectures on various topics of the war. Nate had a high level ability of playing chess. Nate enjoyed helping children and young adults whenever he could and had aided many children in learning and school work. Nate enjoyed boating on Lake Bomoseen, swimming, fishing, camping and loved riding his motorcycle throughout the beautiful mountains and roads of Vermont. Nate is survived by his sister, Martha Caverly, of Portsmouth, NH; brothers Jeff Caverly, of Thousand Oaks, CA, and Jon C. Caverly, of Manchester, NH; as well as cousins and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Tatum’s Totes, 175 West Ridge Terrace, Rutland, VT 05701; or Tapestry Program, 6 Church St., Rutland, VT 05701. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home, Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.