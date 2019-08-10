Natt L. Divoll III ROCKINGHAM — Natt Lincoln Divoll III, 80, died Aug. 6, 2019. He was born Jan. 13, 1939, the son of Natt and Josephine (Knox) Divoll. He graduated in 1957 from Bellows Falls High School, 1958 from Vermont Academy and 1967 from the University of Vermont where he studied agriculture and small business. Mr. Divoll worked the family dairy farm in Rockingham until a fire in 1980. He continued to harvest hay, corn and young heifers into the 1990s and worked in the hay fields until 2018. He was also the owner and operator of Walker Insurance Agency in Bellows Falls for 34 years and involved in local politics for many years. Survivors include a daughter, Lisa Divoll-Painter, of Starksboro; two grandchildren; and a sister, Marcia Divoll, of Nahant, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (Groszczyk), whom he married in 1968; and two brothers Knox and Scott Divoll. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.