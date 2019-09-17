Neal B. Sanborn SPRINGFIELD — Neal B. Sanborn, 85, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Springfield, the son of Benning and Gertha (Ross) Sanborn. He graduated in 1953 from Springfield High School. Mr. Sanborn married Cheryl Bates May 13, 1971, in Springfield. He worked as a blueprint technician at Fellows Gear Shaper and later in the Bryant Grinder Co. Engineering Department in Springfield. He served as Chief Patriarch of Springfield Odd Fellows Lodge #42. Mr. Sanborn enjoyed candlepin bowling, fishing and bicycle riding. Survivors include his wife and son Chad Sanborn, both of Springfield; two grandsons; a brother, Kurt Sanborn, of Midlodhian, Texas, and a sister, Kathleen Abbott, of North Springfield; two nieces and seven nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers Ross, Kent and Karl Sanborn. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. Burial will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.
